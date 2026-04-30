Your chance to win tickets to Olivia Rodrigo BEFORE they go on sale!

OLIVIA RODRIGO

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her The Unraveled Tour to Atlanta at State Farm Arena on November 11 + 12 with special guest Devon Again!

Through Tuesday, May 5, when you hear an Olivia Rodrigo song between 6am and 7pm, be caller 25 for your chance to win two tickets to the November 11 show BEFORE THEY GO ON SALE!

Tickets on sale Thursday, May 7 at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/30/26-05/05/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Sixteen (16) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Olivia Rodrigo at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group