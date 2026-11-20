'Twas the night before art

Tune into B98.5 all weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Twas the Night Before on December 2nd at the Fox Theatre!

Cirque du Soleil’s holiday-themed family theatrical spectacle arrives this December. ‘Twas the Night Before... is an exhilarating new spin on the beloved Christmas classic as only Cirque du Soleil can imagine. This vibrant acrobatic spectacle about the joy of sharing and friendship promises to spark lasting memories in the hearts of children and adults alike.

Tickets on sale now at Broadwayinatlanta.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/20/26-11/22/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to ‘Twas the Night Before by Cirque Du Soleil at the Fox Theatre on December 2nd. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.