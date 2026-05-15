Win-It Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to Niall Horan

Niall Horan Atlanta tour date

Listen to B98.5 all weekend for your chance to win two tickets to Niall Horan’s Dinner Party Live on Tour at State Farm Arena on April 28th, 2027!

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/15/26-05/17/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Niall Horan at State Farm Arena on April 28th, 2027. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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