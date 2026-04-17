Win-It Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to Chris Brown & Usher!

Chris Brown & Usher

Listen to B98.5 all weekend for your chance to win two tickets to The R&B Tour - Starring Usher Raymond & Chris Brown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 8th!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Monday, April 27 at 12pm

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/17/26-04/19/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The R&B Tour - Starring Usher Raymond & Chris Brown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 8th, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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