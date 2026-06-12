Win-It Weekend: Your chance to win passes to an advanced screening of Supergirl!

Supergirl: The trailer for next year's "Supergirl" movie dropped on Thursday. (DC Studios)

Listen to B98.5 all weekend for your chance to win two movie passes to an advanced screening of Supergirl on June 23rd at 7pm at Regal Atlantic Station!

Supergirl soars into theaters and IMAX on June 26th from Warner Bros. Pictures. Rated PG-13.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/12/26-06/14/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to an advanced screening of Supergirl on June 23rd at 7pm at Regal Atlantic Station. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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