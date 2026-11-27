TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns with The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More for 2 SHOWS at Gas South Arena on December 13!

This three-day weekend, get the best gift all weekend long on B98.5 of a pair of tickets!

Tickets are on sale now at Tickemaster.com

$1 FROM EVERY TICKET WILL GO TO ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/27/26-11/29/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA - GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS EVE: THE BEST OF TSO AND MORE AT GAS SOUTH ARENA ON SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13 AT 3PM. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group