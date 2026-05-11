Win Before You Can Buy: Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to Switchfoot!

Switchfoot Atlanta Date

Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets BEFORE you can buy them to see, Switchfoot when they bring the Forver Now tour to Atlanta!

This week, when you listen to Chris Centore from 3-7p, you could win two tickets to Switchfoot with special guest Anberlin at the Tabernacle in Atlanta on November 6th.

Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, May 15 at 10am

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/11/26-05/15/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Switchfoot with special guest Anberlin at the Tabernacle in Atlanta on November 6th. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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