Win before you can buy: Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to Niall Horan

Niall Horan Atlanta tour date

This week on B98.5, tune in to Abby Jessen at 11a to hear that day’s secret song. Then when you hear the secret song, be caller 25 and you could win two tickets to Niall Horan’s just announced: Dinner Party Live on Tour at State Farm Arena on April 28, 2027!

Tickets are on sale Friday, May 15th at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/11/26-05/15/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Niall Horan at State Farm Arena on April 28, 2027. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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