Week-Long Takeover: Your chance to win tickets to Teddy Swims!

Teddy Swims

This week on B98.5, listen to Tad, Drex, and Kara at 6am to hear what hour we’ll be playing the day’s secret Teddy Swims song. Then, be caller 25 when you hear the song at that time and you could win two tickets to Teddy Swims at State Farm Arena on October 20!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, April 24 at 10am

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/20/26-04/24/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Teddy Swims at State Farm Arena on October 20. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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