Week-Long Takeover: Your chance to win tickets to Ed Sheeran!

ED SHEERAN

This week on B98.5, when you hear an Ed Sheeran, be caller 25 for your chance to win two tickets to Ed Sheeran at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 3!

And make sure to listen to Tad, Drex, and Kara every morning, since they’ll be giving hints on when the songs might play throughout the day!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/23/26-03/27/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Ed Sheeran at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 3, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group