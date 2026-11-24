THANK YOU for your support: Tad, Drex, & Kara Stuff the Truck Thanksgiving Food Drive 2026

B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2025

Thank you for your support of Tad, Drex, & Kara’s Stuff the Truck Thanksgiving Food Drive benefiting Atlanta Community Food Bank this year. Thanks to you, we collected 1,899 pounds of food and 2,996 meals for metro Atlanta families.

PHOTOS:

0 of 55 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026 B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2026

>>CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Our fellow Georgians are in need. Hunger continues to be a crisis in our communities, and you can do something to help a family right now!

· 1 in 6 (15.6%) Georgians are estimated to be food insecure.

· 1 in 5 (21.7%) children in Georgia are estimated to be food insecure.

· Seniors, 1 in 9 (10.8%).

· In the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s 29-county service area, 1 in 7 Georgians and 1 in 5 children are food insecure.

Every day, we skip things to make life a little easier – ads, lines, songs and anything else that gets in our way. But while most of us skip things we don’t want to deal with, too many of our neighbors are forced to skip something they need – a meal. During the holidays, food becomes a focal point for many family gatherings, and of all the things we skip in life, a meal shouldn’t be one of them.

Every dollar donated to the Atlanta Community Food Bank can make a meaningful impact – providing up to 3 meals for families, children, and seniors. Your donation can put more meals on more tables. Don’t skip this opportunity to help. Give today at acfb.org.

©2021 Cox Media Group