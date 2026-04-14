Tad, Drex and Kara visit Walt Disney World Resort!

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney Disney provided Tad, Drex & Kara with a trip to Walt Disney World Resort! Check out all the fun and scroll down for how you can be there...0 of 33Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip 0 of 34B98.5 Hollywood Studios - 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