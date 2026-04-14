Tad, Drex and Kara visit Walt Disney World Resort!

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney

Disney provided Tad, Drex & Kara with a trip to Walt Disney World Resort! Check out all the fun and scroll down for how you can be there...

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Enter for your chance to win 3-night trip for 4 from B98.5 today

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney

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