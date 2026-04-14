Tad, Drex and Kara visit Walt Disney World Resort!

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney

Disney provided Tad, Drex & Kara with a trip to Walt Disney World Resort! Check out all the fun and scroll down for how you can be there...

0 of 33 Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom Tad, Drex & Kara at Magic Kingdom: Thanks to Disney for providing us with this trip

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0 of 28 B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort B98.5's Tad, Drex & Kara at EPCOT - Walt Disney World Resort

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As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney