Tad, Drex, & Kara Stuff the Truck Thanksgiving Food Drive 2025

B98.5 STUFF THE TRUCK 2025

B98.5’s Tad, Drex & Kara Stuff the Truck is BACK, collecting donations for Atlanta Community Food Bank at Publix in Alpharetta Commons (4305 State Bridge Rd) on Saturday, November 22 from 9am-3pm!

The first 25 people to drop off a frozen turkey will receive two tickets to to Luzia By Cirque Du Soleil, Under the Big Top at Atlantic Station.*

Here is a list of items we’ll be collecting:

Frozen turkeys

Boxed stuffing

Boxed mashed potatoes

Canned cranberry sauce

Canned green beans

Canned sweet potatoes

Canned corn

>>CAN’T STOP BY? CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Our fellow Georgians are in need. Hunger continues to be a crisis in our communities, and you can do something to help a family right now!

· 1 in 7 (14.9%) Georgians are estimated to be food insecure.

· 1 in 5 (19.6%) children in Georgia are estimated to be food insecure.

· Seniors, 1 in 10 (10.4%).

· In the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s 29-county service area, 1 in 8 Georgians and 1 in 6 children are food insecure.

During the holidays, food becomes a focal point for many family gatherings, which deepens the despair felt by many neighbors who are already struggling.

Every dollar donated can make a giant impact! The Atlanta Community Food Bank’s processes and partners help them transform every dollar donated into 3 meals. A nutritious meal generated from your donation can transform a day. A dream. A life. A future. It can feed hope. Optimism. Passion. Purpose. It can be the difference between someone giving up and giving it everything. Every Meal Matters. Donate now.

*WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Limited to first 25 people to drop off a frozen turkey. Starts 11/22/25 at 9:00 A.M. ET, ends 11/22/25 at 3:00 P.M. ET. Open to legal GA residents; 18+. Tickets subject to add’l terms and conditions; ARV: $140.00. For more info: B985.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

