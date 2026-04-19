Tad, Drex & Kara have your chance to win tickets to SIX The Musical!

SIX The Musical

This week, listen to Tad, Drex, and Kara every morning at 9am to here who they name the “Queen of the Hour.” Then when you hear the song by that day’s Queen, be caller six for your chance to win a pair of tickets to SIX The Musical at the Fox Theatre on April 28th.

Tickets on sale now at BroadwayInAtlanta.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/20/26-04/24/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to SIX The Musical at the Fox Theatre on April 28. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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