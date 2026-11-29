Tad, Drex, & Kara have your chance to win a four pack of tickets to Atlanta Ballet's The Nutcracker!

THE NUTCRACKER

This week Tad, Drex & Kara have your chance to win a four pack of tickets to Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre from December 5-24th!

Experience a larger than life winter wonderland adventure this december as Atlanta Ballet takes you through a dream-like magical world of delights with The Nutcracker.

Tickets are on sale now at AtlantaBallet.com

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/30/26-12/04/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre from December 5-24th. (ARV: Minimum of $300.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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