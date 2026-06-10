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This week, Tad, Drex & Kara have your chance to win a $100 Macy’s gift card for Father’s day! Tune in mornings this week from 6-10am for the chance to win.

Plus, tune in and hear Tad, Drex & Kara share what’s on the Macy’s Father’s Day Gift Guide. Macy’s makes it easy to take something your dad already loves, and make it feel new again. This Father’s Day, get dad a gift he will actually use and appreciate-with the help of Macy’s!

Head to Macys.com to shop their 2026 Father’s Day Gift Guide

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/15/26-06/19/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) Macy’s $100 Gift Card. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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