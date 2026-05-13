Red, White & B98.5 Memorial Day Shopping Bash

Make the trip to the hang out with B98.5 And Abby Jessen on Saturday, May 23 at The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta for the Red, White & B98.5 Memorial Day Shopping Bash!

While we are there (12noon to 1:50pm), you can enter for a chance to win a $1,000 Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta Gift Card!! We will announce the winner just before 2pm (Winner does not need to be present to win). Plus...shop up to 70% OFF deals, live music, family fun, and incredible prices.

ENTER BELOW:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/23/2026 12:00PM ET–5/23/2026 1:50PM ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Red, White & B98.5 Memorial Day Shopping Bash: You could win a $1,000 Gift Card” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 5/23/26 AT 1:51 P.M., Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. ONE (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, ONE (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive $1,000 Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta Gift Card which must be picked up at the Cox Media Group Atlanta Radio Offices within 30 days. (ARV: Minimum of $1000.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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