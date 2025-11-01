Nominate a Family in Need: Merry Little Christmas

MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS 2025

B98.5 is giving deserving families a “Merry Little Christmas” filled with some big gifts! Nominate your family, or a family you personally know who is in need of some serious holiday cheer by telling us their story and why you feel they deserve to have an amazing holiday season.

Ten families will have their Christmas lists fulfilled thanks to generous gifts from our listeners and BREDA Pest Management and join Tad, Drex and Kara for Stone Mountain Park Christmas where they will experience the magic of the season with the World’s Largest Christmas Light Show and the Stone Mountain Christmas Parade, plus wander through over two million dazzling lights!

Thanks to BREDA Pest Management, Publix and Stone Mountain Park for making this program possible!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/1/25–11/16/25. Open to legal GA residents; 18+. To enter, submit entry form and essay at www.B985.com/contests or on the B98.5 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit one (1) entry per person. Add’l info and Official Rules: B985.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309.