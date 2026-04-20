LAST chance to win tickets to Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour

Bruno Mars

Listen to Chris Centore around 4p through Thursday, and Abby Jessen around 11a this Friday, for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour with special guests Anderson .Pakk as DJ Pee .Wee and Leon Thomas on Sunday, April 26 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/20/26-04/24/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour with special guests Anderson .Pakk as DJ Pee .Wee and Leon Thomas on Sunday, April 26 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. (ARV: Minimum of $158.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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