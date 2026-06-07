LAST CHANCE: Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to see 5 Seconds of Summer!

5 Seconds of Summer

This week on B98.5, Abby Jessen has your last chance to win a pair of tickets to see 5 Seconds of Summer on June 16th at State Farm Arena.

Tune in at 11am to hear the day’s secret song. Then, be caller 25 when you hear the song play and you have the chance to win!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/08/26-06/12/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to5 Seconds of Summer on June 16th at State Farm Arena. (ARV: $56.50) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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