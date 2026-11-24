JUST ANNOUNCED: Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to U2!

U2 Atlanta

JUST ANNOUNCED: U2 is bringing The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour 2027 to Mercedes Benz Stadium on August 17th!

Listen to Abby Jessen middays this week on B98.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets before you can buy them!

Sign up for artist presale on December 3rd at Livenation.com

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/24/26-11/25/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to U2 at Mercedes Benz Stadium on August 17, 2027. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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