Join Drex at The 2026 PGA Tour Championship!

PGA Tour East Lake 2024

This week Tad, Drex and Kara have your chance to join Drex for Daddy & Daughter Day at The PGA Tour Championship!*

Spend a day with your daughter at the TOUR Championship to watch the PGA TOUR’s top 30 players in the final event of the season!

The TOUR Championship is the final, week-long event of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs. The event is held at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, and became the crowning competition of the PGA TOUR season in 2007. Don’t miss the chance to attend this exciting tournament.

*Children under the age of 15 years old receive free entry to the event, up to two per ticketed adult. Exact date TBD.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/03/26 - 08/07/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: one (1) ticket* for Dad & Daughter Day at PGA Tour Championship (date TBD) at East Lake (Minimum ARV: $50.00 based on seats and location). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.