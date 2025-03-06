Give us your opinion and WIN a $200 Visa gift card

We need your help selecting the music we play. This is your chance to tell us which songs you like, which songs you don’t like and which songs you’re tired of hearing.

Our survey won’t take long to complete (10 minutes).

To say thanks, everyone who participates in the survey by Thursday, March 20th, will be automatically entered into our drawing for a chance to win a $200 Visa gift card.

Take the survey here!

NO PURCH. NEC. 03/06/2025-03/20/2025. Open to legal US res.; 18+. To enter, follow link in email. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. Prize: $200 Visa gift card (ARV: $200). For add’l rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!