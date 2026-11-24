Enter for your chance to win four tickets to U2: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour!

U2 Atlanta

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to U2: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour at Mercedes Benz Stadium on August 17, 2027!

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You can come back to enter once a day!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/24/2026 11:00am ET–08/08/2027 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win four tickets to U2: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 08/09/2027, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. ONE (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, ONE (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive FOUR (4) tickets to U2: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour at Mercedes Benz Stadium on August 17, 2027. (ARV: Minimum of $400.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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