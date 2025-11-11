Train 2026

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to Train - Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 11, 2026!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, November 14 at 10am

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/11/2025 5:00am ET–06/28/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win FOUR tickets to Train!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 06/29/26, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. ONE (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, ONE (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive FOUR (4) tickets to Train - Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 11, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

