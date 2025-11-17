Meghan Trainor

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to Meghan Trainor: The Get in Girl Tour at Gas South Arena on July 25, 2026!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, November 21 at 10AM

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/17/2025 5:00am ET–07/19/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win FOUR tickets to Meghan Trainor!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 07/20/26, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. ONE (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, ONE (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive FOUR (4) tickets to Meghan Trainor: The Get in Girl Tour at Gas South Arena on July 25, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group