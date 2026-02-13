Hilary Duff

You’ve seen the 2016 posts, but now we’re taking it back to 2015, when Hilary Duff first recorded an album!!

Submit your photos from 2015 below for your chance to win four tickets to Hilary Duff: the lucky me tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on June 25! Plus, you will be seeing the concert with B98.5’s Abby Jessen!

Tickets on sale Friday, February 20 at 10am at LiveNation.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/12/2025 5:00pm ET–06/16/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win FOUR tickets to Hilary Duff!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 06/17/26, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. ONE (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, ONE (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive FOUR (4) tickets to to Hilary Duff: the lucky me tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on June 25. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group