A Year of Comedy-Helium

Enter below for your chance to win two tickets a Helium Comedy Club show every month for 1 year! That’s TWENTY FOUR tickets to see up to TWELVE hilarious comedy shows all year round!

You can come back to enter once a day!

All tickets available at Atlanta.HeliumComedy.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/15/2026 5:00am ET–07/05/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter here for your chance to win tickets to Helium Comedy Club shows for a YEAR!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 07/06/26, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. ONE (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, ONE (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive two (2) tickets to Helium Comedy Club shows each month, totaling twenty four (24) tickets. Tickets can not be claimed for any Saturday shows with a showtime between 7-8 PM. Tickets can not be claimed on any shows that show as Sold Out on the website. All reservations of winner must be submitted at least 48 hours prior to the desired showtime. Guest(s) of winner must be 18+ to enter the venue. Helium Comedy Club has a two-item per person minimum in the Showroom, which can be fulfilled with any food or drink items from the menu and will be enforced on each visit to the venue. Food and drinks purchased in the bar and lounge do not count towards the two-item minimum. (ARV: Minimum of $1200.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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