Chris Brown & Usher

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to The R&B Tour - Starring Usher Raymond & Chris Brown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 8!

You can come back to enter once a day!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Monday, April 27 at 12pm

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/17/2026 5:00pm ET–11/01/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter here for your chance to win four tickets to Chris Brown & Usher!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 04/06/26, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. ONE (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, ONE (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive FOUR (4) tickets to The R&B Tour - Starring Usher Raymond & Chris Brown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 8th, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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