Shakira Atlanta Tour Date

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to Shakira at State Farm Arena on June 26th!

Tickets on sale now!

You can come back to enter once a day!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/02/2026 5:00pm ET–06/21/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter here for your chance to win four great tickets to Shakira!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 04/06/26, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. ONE (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, ONE (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive FOUR (4) tickets to Shakira at State Farm Arena on June 26, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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