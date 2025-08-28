ARIANA GRANDE

The best thing you’ll hear this year ₊˚⊹♡ Ariana Grande’s the eternal sunshine tour is coming to State Farm Arena on July 6+8!

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to Ariana Grande - The Eternal Sunshine Tour at State Farm Arena on July 6, 2026.

To participate in the Ariana Grande Artist Presale on Tuesday, September 9 at 10AM local time, you must sign up at https://livemu.sc/arianagrande by Sunday, September 7 at 11AM PT / 2PM ET. No codes are needed – access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Remaining tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning Wednesday, September 10 at 10AM local time at ArianaGrande.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/28/2025 5:00pm ET – 06/28/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter here for your chance to win four great tickets to Ariana Grande - The Eternal Sunshine Tour ” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 06/29/26, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive FOUR (4) tickets to Ariana Grande - The Eternal Sunshine Tour at State Farm Arena on July 6, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

