Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical Atl

Enter below for your chance to win FOUR PREMIUM TICKETS to Broadway in Atlanta’s Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical on December 15th at the Fox Theatre, plus you’ll get Marquee Club Access before the show!

Tickets are on sale now at BroadwayinAtlanta.com

You can come back to enter once a day!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/23/2026 12:00am ET–12/06/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter for a chance to win four PREMIUM tickets to Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 12/07/2026, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. ONE (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, ONE (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive FOUR (4) tickets to Broadway in Atlanta’s Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical on December 15th at the Fox Theatre and access for four (4) to the Marquee Club. (ARV: Minimum of $400.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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