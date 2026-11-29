Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to U2!

U2 Atlanta

U2 is bringing The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour 2027 to Mercedes Benz Stadium on August 17th!

Tune into B98.5 afternoons this week around 4pm, and play Chris Centore’s Big Game for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see U2!

Tickets go on sale on December 4th at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/30/26-12/04/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to U2 at Mercedes Benz Stadium on August 17, 2027. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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