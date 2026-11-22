Matt Fraser Atlanta

Afternoons this week on b98.5, Chris Centore has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Matt Fraser, America’s Top Psychic Medium, for a live show at Atlanta Symphony Hall on December 7.

Star of E! Entertainment’s hit television series and a bestselling live performer. Experience live psychic readings featuring heartfelt messages and surprising details from the other side. Known for delivering names, dates, and locations that leave audiences amazed. An unforgettable night of laughter, tears, healing, and hope that has turned skeptics into believers.

Tickets are on sale now at ASO.org

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/23/26-11/25/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Matt Fraser, America’s Top Psychic Medium, for a live show at Atlanta Symphony Hall on December 7. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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