Tune into B98.5 afternoons this week around 4pm, and play Chris Centore’s Big Game for your chance to win four tickets to the Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue!
An in-person, immersive, interactive Minecraft quest spawning now in Atlanta at Pullman Yards for a limited time.
Embark on an hour-long rescue mission in Atlanta as you journey through multiple Minecraft biomes — collect resources, craft items, battle mobs, and help save the villagers in this real-life interactive experience.
Built for Minecrafters of all ages — explorers, creators, and first-timers alike — this limited-time Minecraft experience in Atlanta is not to be missed.
Get info and tickets at minecraftexperience.com.
Contest Line: 404-897-0985
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/23/26-11/25/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets the Minecraft Experience at Pullman Yards. (ARV: Minimum of $144.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.
©2021 Cox Media Group