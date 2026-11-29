Callaway Resort & Gardens

Afternoons this week on B98.5, Chris Centore has your chance to win a pair of tickets to Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Resort & Gardens, happening now until January 3, 2027! Plus, you’ll receive a pair of Trolley ride tickets.

Tickets are on sale now at CallawayResort.com

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/30/26-12/04/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Resort & Gardens, happening now until January 3, 2027. (ARV: Minimum of $80.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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