Chris Centore has your chance to win tickets to Dave Matthews Band!

Dave Matthews band at Ameris bank Amphitheater

This week when you listen to Chris Centore from 3-7p, you could win two tickets to Dave Matthews Band on their 2026 Summer tour!

You don’t want miss out on this great summer concert, coming to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on May 15th.

And one lucky winner will be upgraded to PIT TICKETS!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/04/26-05/08/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Dave Matthews Band at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on May 15. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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