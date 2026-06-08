BENSON BOONE BOUND: ATL → BHM: Enter for your chance to win a trip!

Benson Boone: B98.5

Go to B985.com or the B98.5 App for your chance to win a weekend roadtrip to Birmingham, AL to see Benson Boone LIVE, thanks to The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays & Associates and Warner Records.

One winner will receive a pair of tickets to Benson Boone at Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, AL on August 28 (courtesy of Warner Records) PLUS a gift card for gas and expenses, and two nights hotel stay in Birmingham thanks to The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays & Associates.

[abbreviated legal and rules coming soon]

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