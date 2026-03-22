B98.5 has your chance to win tickets to the Atlanta Braves Opening Weekend!

Atlanta Braves

B98.5 wants to take you out to the ball game!

This week on B98.5, Abby Jessen and Chris Centore have your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Saturday game of the Atlanta Braves’ Home Opening Weekend at Truist Park.

Listen middays and afternoons this week, and you have the chance to win tickets for Saturday March 28th.

Tickets on sale at MLB.com/Braves

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/23/26-03/27/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Eight (8) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Atlanta Braves’ Home Opening Weekend at Truist Park on March 28th. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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