“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”:You could win tickets to Space Explorers: THE INFINITE

Space Explorer: The Infinite

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:15a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a a family 4-pack of tickets to Space Explorers: THE INFINITE. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Ever dreamed of going to space? Now’s your chance. Presented at Pullman Yards for a limited time, this immersive experience takes you 250 miles above Earth to explore the International Space Station.

Float alongside astronauts and experience stunning 360-degree views of our planet — it’s the closest you can get to space without leaving Earth!

Tickets are on sale now at TheInfiniteAtlanta.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/11/26-05/15/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Space Explorers: THE INFINITE. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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