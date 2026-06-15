“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”:You could win tickets to see Shakira!

Shakira Atlanta Tour Date

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:15a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a pair of tickets to see Shakira at State Farm Arena on June 26th!

Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/15/26-06/19/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Shakira at State Farm Arena on June 26. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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