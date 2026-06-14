“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”:You could win passes to an advanced screening of Minions & Monsters

Minions & Monsters

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:25a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a family pack of four tickets to Minions & Madness on Monday, June 29th at 7pm at Regal Atlantic Station. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Minions & Madness is only in theaters on July 1st, rated PG.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/15/26-06/18/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to an advanced screening of Minions & Madness on June 29th at 7pm at Regal Atlantic Stations. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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