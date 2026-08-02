“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”:You could win movie passes to a screening of Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie

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This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:25a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a family pack of four tickets to an advanced screening of Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie on August 9th at 10am at Regal Atlantic Station.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie is only in theaters on August 14th, rated PG.

Beat Kara, and you can also win $100!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/03/26-08/07/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Five (5) tickets to an advanced screening of Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie on August 9th at 10am at Regal Atlantic Station. (ARV: Minimum of $25.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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