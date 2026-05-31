“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win a trip to the Children’s Museum of Atlanta!

Kick-Off to the Cup

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:25a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a family four pack of tickets to Kick-Off to the Cup at Children’s Museum of Atlanta on June 13. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

This soccer party is sure to be a ball! With lots of soccer inspired fun. Design your own team jersey, play soccer, dance Flamenco, and more!

Get your tickets at ChildrensMuseumAtlanta.org

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/01/26-06/05/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: A family four (4) pack of tickets to Kick-Off to the Cup at Children’s Museum of Atlanta on June 13. (ARV: $80.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group