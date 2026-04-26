“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win a trip to the Children’s Museum of Atlanta!

Lil'palooza

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:25a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a family four pack of tickets to Lil’Palooza at Children’s Museum of Atlanta on May 16 from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Dance the night away at Lil’palooza – Atlanta’s music festival for kids and families!

Party with a live-character Rumi from Huntrix, jam out with a singing puppet band, prepare to be amazed by a magic show, and boogie until bedtime in the Kidz Club! Explore the rest of the festival with fun activities like D.I.Y. flower crowns, and spruce up your festival look with face paint and temporary tattoos. Get your tickets today!

Get your tickets now at ChildrensMuseumAtlanta.org

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/27/26-05/01/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: A family four (4) pack of tickets to Lil’Palooza at Children’s Museum of Atlanta on May 16. (ARV: $100.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group