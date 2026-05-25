“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu

This Tuesday-Friday, when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:25a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a pair of movie passes to Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu at participating Fandango movie theaters. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Rated PG-13. In theaters May 22.

Official Trailer

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/26/26-05/29/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) Fandango movie passes to Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu at participating Fandango movie theaters. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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