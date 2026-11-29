“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to see Gianmarco Soresi!

Gianmarco Soresi Atlanta

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:25a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a pair of tickets to see comedian Gianmarco Soresi on December 10th at Buckhead Theatre by SCANA Energy!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Beat Kara and you can also win $100!

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.11/30/26–12/04/26; Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Gianmarco Soresi on December 10th at Buckhead Theatre. (ARV: $100.00 based on tickets available) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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