“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles Atlanta Tour Date

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:25a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a pair of tickets to you could win two tickets to Sara Bareilles: The Good Grief Tour at The Fox Theatre on September 24th, 2026!

Also, beat Kara and you could win $100!

Tickets go on sale at 10am EST Wednesday, June 10th at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/08/26-06/12/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Sara Bareilles: The Good Grief Tour at The Fox Theatre on September 24th, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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