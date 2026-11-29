“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical!

Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical Atl

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:15a get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a pair of tickets to Broadway in Atlanta’s Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical on December 15th at the Fox Theatre!

Beat Kara and you can also win $100!

Tickets are on sale at BroadwayinAtlanta.com

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/30/26-12/04/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (5) tickets to Broadway in Atlanta’s Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical on December 15th at the Fox Theatre. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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