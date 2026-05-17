“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to Children’s Museum of Atlanta!

Children's Museum of Atlanta: Wild Kratts Ocean Adventure

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:25a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a family pack of four tickets to Children’s Museum of Atlanta where you can visit the BRAND NEW Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure Exhibit that opens on May 23rd!

Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Tickets are on sale at Childrensmuseumatlanta.org

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/18/26-05/22/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Children’s Museum of Atlanta’s Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure Exhibit on August 5 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park. (ARV: Minimum of $22.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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